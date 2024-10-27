1 dead after road rage incident on Highway 301 in Riverview, HCSO says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A road rage incident in Riverview left one man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says when deputies arrived, around 2:15 p.m., the victim had upper-body injuries and died soon after arriving at the hospital. The incident happened on Highway 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene, and the HCSO says an investigation is ongoing to find them.

"There is never a justification for an altercation to end in violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are fully committed to this investigation, and we will ensure that justice is served for the victim."

If you have any information about what occurred at this scene, please contact our detectives at 813-247-8200.

