Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run crash on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard

On Friday night, a sedan was traveling eastbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard when it collided with a bicyclist also traveling eastbound.

Due to the impact, the bicyclist came to a final resting spot at the shoulder of the road.

Police say that the motorist continued eastbound without stopping.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.





