Pedestrian killed in St. Petersburg accident, police say

St. Petersburg police say a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a street Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Investigators said the victim, an adult male, was crossing 4th Street North, just south of 11th Avenue North, when a BMW sedan, which was heading south on 4th Street, struck the pedestrian.

Police said the victim died at the scene. The driver stopped, officials said, and was cooperating with the investigation. It doesn't appear that impairment is a factor.

The pedestrian has not been identified. Police did not say whether the victim was in a crosswalk when the accident occurred.

