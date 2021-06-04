Pedestrian seriously injured in Pinellas Park crash; police search for hit-and-run driver

Pinellas Park police said a pedestrian had serious injuries after he was struck by two vehicles, and one of those drivers fled the scene.

The crash occurred Thursday around 9:15 p.m. on 66th Street North near Bryan Dairy Road. Police said the pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, was crossing 66th Street N. when he was struck by both vehicles. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. However, the driver of the second vehicle fled and didn’t contact law enforcement.

The driver is described as a "heavyset black male" who is around the age of 50. The vehicle is described as an older black, single-cab pickup truck.

The pedestrian was not identified, but police said he is a homeless man who lives in the area.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840.