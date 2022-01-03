Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck on I-275 in Pinellas County

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a dump truck on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near the exit for 26th Ave. South.

That's when troopers said a pedestrian, only identified as a 37-year-old woman from St. Petersburg, walked into the path of the dump truck as it drove northbound on the highway.

The truck hit the woman, who was killed at the scene, FHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.