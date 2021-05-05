Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Clearwater

Clearwater police said a 29-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on Drew Street.

The collision occurred after 10:30 pm. At Drew Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the street against a red light.

At that time, investigators said an SUV that was traveling east on Drew Street struck the 29-year-old.

The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

