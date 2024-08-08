Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian hit, killed by box truck in Lakeland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 12:23pm EDT
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a box truck in Lakeland early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a man was walking in the northbound lane of Combee Road on Thursday shortly before 3:45 a.m. as a box truck was traveling north and preparing to take a right turn onto Main Street. 

Investigators say the driver of the box truck struck the man, who was taken to an area hospital and died. 

According to deputies, the driver remained on the scene and was uninjured in the crash.

Combee Road was closed for about three hours. The investigation remains ongoing, but PCSO reported they do not believe any charges will be filed. 

Detectives are still trying to notify the victim's next of kin and say his last known address was in Orlando. 

