Pedestrian struck, killed in East Tampa crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Tampa Thursday evening, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of N. 40th Street and E. Ellicott Street.

Officers arrived to find a male pedestrian who had succumbed to what appeared to be injuries sustained in the crash.

Northbound traffic is closed on N. 40th Street for the investigation.