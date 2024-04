An amazing scene unfolded in Florida as a group of pelicans and a dolphin competed to catch a fish in the crystal-clear waters of Honeymoon Island.

Drone footage by John P. Yanchoris shows a dolphin chasing the fish, and the pelicans joining in trying to steal the catch.

Yanchoris often shares videos of dolphins on Honeymoon Island on his YouTube channel.