People vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infection but younger than 65 can only pre-register

Those who are deemed extremely vulnerable to developing a severe infection from COVID-19 can pre-register on the state's vaccination web site, https://myvaccine.fl.gov/.

"There are three or four different conditions out there that do increase your risk according to some of the studies for dying as a result of getting COVID-19, they would include hypertension, cardiovascular disease diabetes, and chronic kidney disease," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a public health professor and infectious disease researcher at the University of South Florida.

The only people who can register to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine are those who fall under Governor Ron DeSantis's executive order: people who are 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The state says demand for the vaccine is high but supply is low.

Health experts are optimistic that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved by the FDA soon. That will help increase the amount of doses being distributed across the country.

