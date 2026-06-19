Permanent memorial at Lakeland sports bar preserves fallen hero Maj. Cody Khork's legacy of service

The Brief A new permanent display honoring fallen U.S. Army Reserve Major Cody Khork was unveiled at a Lakeland sports bar. Khork was killed during the conflict with Iran in March, inspiring his family to preserve his legacy of service. An endowed ROTC scholarship at Florida Southern College has raised $140,000 in his memory to train future community leaders.



A permanent memorial display now honors U.S. Army Reserve Major Cody Khork at a Lakeland sports bar following his death in the conflict with Iran. The tribute celebrates the fallen hero's legacy alongside a growing university scholarship fund created in his memory.

Lakeland honors fallen hero

What we know:

A new permanent display at the Glory Days Grill sports bar in Lakeland pays tribute to U.S. Army Reserve Major Cody Khork, who was killed in action during the conflict with Iran in March. The display features highlights of his military career and accomplishments to ensure his memory lives on.

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The Major Cody Khork Endowed ROTC Scholarship was also established at Florida Southern College to help support future leaders. Supporters have raised $140,000 for the memorial scholarship fund so far. Organizers expect to reach their $150,000 goal in July.

Khork family shares legacy

What they're saying:

"We always described him as the life of the party," James, his father, and his step-mother, Stacey Khork said. "He loved a sports bar."

"A permanent display like this ensures our son's legacy will continue," Stacey Khork said. "Not just through the scholarship, but anyone who walks by, reads it, goes home and googles it, or pulls out their phone and reads about it."

"That is part of his legacy being continued, and that's all any parent could ask for in this situation — especially a Gold Star family," Stacey Khork added.

His father noted that the political science major was deeply passionate about politics and history.

"Having this scholarship will build a better leader for our community, not just in the military," James Khork said. "Somebody will be a better leader because of his sacrifice."