Person hospitalized after lightning strike in Holmes Beach, police chief says

Published  June 23, 2025 4:58pm EDT
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A person was struck by lightning Monday afternoon in Holmes Beach.

Chief William Tokajer says that it happened near 68th Street.

The person's condition is not yet known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

