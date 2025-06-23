Person hospitalized after lightning strike in Holmes Beach, police chief says
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A person was struck by lightning Monday afternoon in Holmes Beach.
Chief William Tokajer says that it happened near 68th Street.
The person's condition is not yet known.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.
