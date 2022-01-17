Suspect believed to be gunman in deadly Cracker Barrel shooting killed in officer-involved shooting: HCSO

article

The suspect, authorities believe was the gunman behind a deadly shooting at Cracker Barrel over the weekend, was killed following an officer-involved shooting on Monday, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at the 17700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway in Atascocita on a roadway across from Atascocita High School.

Dennis Wolfford, a homicide division Sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said a Dodge Charger that was put out on the news following the Cracker Barrel shooting was located.

Wolfford said interviews were conducted and they were able to identify who they believe was the shooter at Cracker Barrel on Saturday morning.

Authorities said they were still corroborating information from witnesses when they reached out to the warrants' division to locate the suspect, who had two open felony warrants, one of which was for aggravated assault family violence. He was also out on bond for a misdemeanor terroristic threat charge.



Wolfford said surveillance began on Monday to locate the suspect, who authorities said was a 28-year-old Black male, were able to locate him, alone on foot, where he was involved in a shooting with authorities.

Wolfford said preliminary information was "he had a weapon or he was pointing at the officers." However, Wolfford said that was still being investigated.

Authorities stated the two deputies who fired their weapons, were undercover working in the violent warrant squad with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. They were said to be fine following the shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

