ThunderBus offers helping hand to reduce dogs' anxiety during fireworks at the Humane Society of Pinellas

The ThunderBus has been traveling across the country to help pets with stress and anxiety. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they made a stop at the Humane Society of Pinellas in Clearwater.

"Over 70 million dogs suffer from some kind of anxiety or fear. And that means that over 80% of dog-owning households have at least one pet with those issues," explained Owen, a member of the ThunderBus team, a mobile unit

Fourth of July fireworks increase pet anxiety. The ThunderBus’s main goal is to provide comfort and calmness for dogs.

ThunderBus is not only donating their time to help educate people who care for pets, but they’re also donating their products. ThunderShirts help pets who are scared of thunder and fireworks. ThunderWunders are calming chews that have ingredients like melatonin and chamomile. They also have ThunderSpray, sprays that mimic the natural pheromones of a nursing mother.

The Humane Society of Pinellas welcomed the help from ThunderBus on Friday morning. They're building a brand-new shelter they plan to open next year while still trying to care for the animals.

Celebrations this weekend also contribute to increased anxiety among animals at the shelter.

"We have our fabulous volunteers and our animal care staff. They come in the evening of July 4 and stay with the animals, put ThunderShirts on the dogs," said Jeff Voelpel, the shelter CEO.

Those dogs still need to find a forever family.

"That is always the goal. We have 120 something animals in our care right now, and that's the goal for each and every one of them, a forever home," shared Voelpel.

For anyone interested in adopting a dog, there will be a pop-up adoption event at Eagle Lake Park in Largo on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can also visit the Humane Society of Pinellas at 3040 FL-590, Clearwater, FL 33759, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit their website for more information about adoption: www.humanesocietyofpinellas.org.