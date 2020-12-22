Pet Resource Center gingerbread house goes to the dogs

article

Employees at the Hillsborough County animal shelter wanted to make the holidays merry and bright for the dogs there. So they created a special gingerbread house just for them.

The creation was made up of safe treats that they can eat.

"The base is made out of peanut butter and then from there everything on the outside is treats, peanut butter," explained Scott Trebatoski, director of the Pet Resource Center. "The frosting that holds it together is made out of cream cheese and honey. Everything we ran by our veterinarians to make sure no one is going to have an upset stomach."

The dogs had no problems taking a few bites out of the house.

They were released one by one, so they each had a chance to get a taste