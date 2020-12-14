Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Tampa Bay as soon as Monday

Millions of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are making their way across the U.S. via UPS trucks to distribution centers across the country -- one of them being Tampa General Hospital.

Those doses could arrive as soon as Monday and will go to healthcare workers and those on the frontlines battling the coronavirus. In the initial shipment, TGH said only the hospital physicians and staff at the greatest risk of exposure to the virus will be vaccinated.

The hospital will also be responsible for supplying other Bay Area hospitals, like AdventHealth, BayCare, Bayfront, HCA, and Moffitt.

Tampa General is one of five hospitals getting the doses in Florida. Also, Pinellas and Broward counties are the only two counties in the state getting the first batch of doses.

A spokesperson for TGH and a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Health Department told FOX 13 they are ready for the vaccines as soon as Monday.

The Pfizer shipment must be kept at extremely low temperatures: -112 degrees. Tampa General Hospital said its three special ultra-cold freezers can store more than half a million doses at a time.

Before it can be used though, they need to thaw it, which is one of the reasons why the hospital says it won't be offered on-demand.

Pinellas County says it should have the shipment no later than Wednesday. A little of 21,000 doses will be split between them. The vaccine will go to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

“We now can really see that things are going to come to an end here, probably by the mid-point of 2021," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a public health professor and infectious disease researcher at the University of South Florida. "We’re going to be able to put this in the rear-view mirror and it will be a bad memory, a bad piece of our history.”

READ: White House Task Force recommends stricter COVID-19 measures for Florida

Federal health officials say the first shipment of nearly three million doses will be distributed in three phases. On Monday, Pfizer's vaccine will arrive in 145 distribution centers across the country. Then an additional 425 sites on Tuesday and the remaining doses will be reaching 66 distribution centers by Wednesday.

TGH and the Pinellas County Health Department say they will have a better idea on the day they'll be receiving the vaccine by Monday morning.

The second phase of vaccinations is expected to begin in early 2021 and, provided there's enough supply, TGH said it'll go to:

Additional physicians or healthcare workers in direct patient care

People over 65 with underlying health conditions

First responders

Law enforcement

Essential workers including teachers, childcare providers, and food distribution employees.

Hospital officials said, based on information they received from the CDC, the vaccine should be available to the public by this spring.