Philadelphia Phillies pledge up to $1 million to support Clearwater's hurricane recovery

AMPLIFY Clearwater announced Monday that the Philadelphia Phillies are pledging a matching grant of up to $1 million to help local businesses and residents rebuild after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The generous donation from one of Clearwater's long-standing partners will help double the contributions from other donors.

The AMPLIFY Hope campaign was started to help Clearwater businesses and residents that are facing extensive damage from the storms.

"The Philadelphia Phillies have stepped forward as champions for our community in this time of need," said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. "Their matching grant provides hope and tangible support, ensuring that every dollar contributed has twice the impact for Clearwater's recovery."

Clearwater and the Phillies have had a deep-rooted connection since 1947 when the team first started holding spring training there, making it the second-longest affiliation between a MLB club and its spring training affiliate.

"We have always felt a deep connection to Clearwater which has been our home away from home for 78 years," said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton. "By offering this matching grant, we hope to inspire others to join us in supporting the resilient businesses and residents who make this community so special. Together, we can help Clearwater rebuild stronger than ever."

Since launching the campaign, AMPLIFY Hope has already received over 50 recovery assistance applications.

For more information on how to donate, you can visit AMPLIFY Clearwater's website.

