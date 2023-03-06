Don't answer phone calls from these area codes

Phone scams can come in many different forms.

The most common type of scams include one-ring scams, traffic-pumping scams, and package delivery scams.

Phone scams are the most common. According to the Federal Communications Commission, around 60 million Americans reported a phone scam in 2021.

Officials are reminding you to never return a phone call from a number you don't recognize unless you've done the research first and identified it as a legitimate one.

In the U.S., one-ring scams are gaining traction. They appear to be from phone numbers somewhere in the United States and resemble U.S. area codes.

Oftentimes, scammers also use international numbers from regions that also begin with three-digit codes and others even use spoofing techniques to hide the number you see in your caller ID display.

Authorities warn that if you call back, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S., and may be charged a fee for connecting, along with costly per-minute fees for as long as you stay on the phone.

"These charges may show up on your bill as premium services, international calling, or toll-calling," the FCC said.

Here are the top area codes you should never answer if you don't know who's on the other line, per GoBankingRates:

Domestic:

216: Cleveland, Ohio

469: Dallas, Texas

657: La Palma, California

332: New York City

347: New York City

646: New York City

218: Northern Minnesota

712: Western Iowa

International:

232: Sierra Leone

268: Antigua and Barbuda

284: British Virgin Islands

473: Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

649: Turks and Caicos Islands

664: Montserrat

767: Commonwealth of Dominica

809, 829, 849: Dominican Republic

876: Jamaica

To avoid becoming a victim, the FCC issued the following tips:

Don't answer or return any calls from numbers you don't recognize.

Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.

If you do not make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.

Always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic.

It's also important to remember government agencies like the IRS and Social Security Administration will never call you to confirm sensitive information.

If you are billed for a call you made as a result of this scam, first try to resolve the matter with your telephone company. If you are unable to resolve it directly, you can file a complaint with the FCC at no cost.

You are also urged to file a complaint with the FTC if you believe you are the victim of an international phone scam.

To learn more about these scams and how to stop these calls, tap or click here.