Clearwater woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after pedestrian killed in Madeira Beach crash: PCSO

The Brief A Clearwater woman was arrested for DUI manslaughter after investigators say she hit and killed a 72-year-old man walking in a crosswalk in Maderia Beach Friday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. PCSO says Michael Arndt was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep driven by Vanessa Downs, 51. During the collision, he fell under the Jeep and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators say Vanessa Downs, 51, showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, leading to her arrest.



A Clearwater woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after investigators say she crashed into a 72-year-old man walking in a crosswalk in Maderia Beach Friday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

PCSO says the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 150th Avenue and Madeira Way.

According to investigators, Michael Arndt, 72, was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep driven by Vanessa Downs, 51.

MORE NEWS: Man killed, another critically injured in apparent self-defense shooting in St. Pete: Police

During the crash, Arndt fell under the Jeep. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away, PCSO said.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Downs showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Downs was arrested and booked on a DUI manslaughter charge. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

PCSO said Arndt’s next of kin was contacted.