Clearwater woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after pedestrian killed in Madeira Beach crash: PCSO
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A Clearwater woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after investigators say she crashed into a 72-year-old man walking in a crosswalk in Maderia Beach Friday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
PCSO says the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 150th Avenue and Madeira Way.
According to investigators, Michael Arndt, 72, was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep driven by Vanessa Downs, 51.
During the crash, Arndt fell under the Jeep. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away, PCSO said.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Investigators said Downs showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Downs was arrested and booked on a DUI manslaughter charge. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
PCSO said Arndt’s next of kin was contacted.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.