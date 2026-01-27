Grady Judd bobbleheads for sale: How to buy the collectible to support Polk Sheriff's Charities
BARTOW, Fla. - The only thing in Polk County that moves faster than Sheriff Grady Judd's wit is his head on a bobblehead figurine and they are about to go on sale for charity.
What we know:
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it will sell the desk-sized enforcer with a high-velocity nod for its charity at this year’s Jeepin’ With Judd charity event.
Jeepin’ With Judd is taking place at Clear Springs Ranch from February 20 -22, 2026.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
What is Jeepin' with Judd?
It is a three-day event that offers obstacle courses and more than 125 miles of trails for registered Jeeps.
The event touts itself as being family-friendly and there will be a Power Wheels trail for the kids as well as food truck on site.
Dig deeper:
Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. was formed in December 2006 in honor of Deputy Matt Williams and K-9 DiOGi, who were murdered after a routine traffic stop.
According to its website, the charity has provided monetary support to our members who are facing significant, unexpected, tragic events in their lives and has supported needs that the law enforcement community has identified.
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeepin’ with Judd website and the Polk Sheriff’s Charities website.