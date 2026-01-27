Grady Judd bobbleheads for sale: How to buy the collectible to support Polk Sheriff's Charities

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd bobbleheads are going on sale to benefit Polk Sheriff's Charities. The bobbleheads will be sold at the Jeepin' with Judd event from February 20 -22, 2026. Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. was formed in December 2006 in honor of Deputy Matt Williams and K-9 DiOGi, who were murdered after a routine traffic stop.



The only thing in Polk County that moves faster than Sheriff Grady Judd's wit is his head on a bobblehead figurine and they are about to go on sale for charity.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it will sell the desk-sized enforcer with a high-velocity nod for its charity at this year’s Jeepin’ With Judd charity event.

Jeepin’ With Judd is taking place at Clear Springs Ranch from February 20 -22, 2026.

READ: Circle K customers left with car problems after filling up at Nokomis gas station, state investigating

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

What is Jeepin' with Judd?

It is a three-day event that offers obstacle courses and more than 125 miles of trails for registered Jeeps.

The event touts itself as being family-friendly and there will be a Power Wheels trail for the kids as well as food truck on site.

READ: Measles in Florida: 2 cases confirmed in Tampa Bay area out of 3 reported in state

Dig deeper:

Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. was formed in December 2006 in honor of Deputy Matt Williams and K-9 DiOGi, who were murdered after a routine traffic stop.

According to its website, the charity has provided monetary support to our members who are facing significant, unexpected, tragic events in their lives and has supported needs that the law enforcement community has identified.

Click here for more information.