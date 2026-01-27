Teenager finds 4-year-old brother stabbed to death, mother injured inside St. Pete home: Police

The Brief Police say a child was found dead and an adult was found injured inside a St. Petersburg home on Tuesday. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, they were found by a 16-year-old girl when she got home from school. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the teenager also found a note inside of the home.



A 4-year-old boy is dead, and his mother is hospitalized after police say a teenage girl found them inside a St. Pete home when she came home from school on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the teenager also found a knife and a note inside the home.

"It is our belief that the note was left by mom," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway stated during a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

Police are getting a search warrant for the home, and then they will be able to read what was in that note.

Holloway explained that the scene is contained to the home and there is no threat to the community.

"It looks like the mom stabbed the baby, and we are just waiting to find out more," Holloway said.

The woman was taken to Bayfront Hospital, but as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, her condition had not been publicly released.

Holloway said the mom possibly has stab wounds, but it is unknown if they were self-inflicted.

He added that her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening and police are planning to interview her on Tuesday evening.

Dig deeper:

According to Holloway, the children’s father, who was not home at the time, was notified, and after going to the scene, he went to the police station to talk with investigators.

The chief said police have not been dispatched to the home in the past.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.