Expand / Collapse search

Missing diver found dead in Sarasota County: SCSO

By
Published  January 25, 2026 4:43pm EST
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A diver reported missing off Manasota Beach Sunday morning was found dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
    • Authorities were searching for the diver last seen entering the water from shore, SCSO said.
    • SCSO says detectives are investigating, and no additional details about the diver or the incident have been released at this time.

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. - A diver reported missing off Manasota Beach Sunday morning was found dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities were searching for a diver last seen entering the water from shore on Manasota Beach, SCSO said.

MORE NEWS: Clearwater woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after pedestrian killed in Madeira Beach crash: PCSO

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the missing diver was located and pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

SCSO says detectives are investigating, and no additional details about the diver or the incident have been released at this time.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota County