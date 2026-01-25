Missing diver found dead in Sarasota County: SCSO

The Brief A diver reported missing off Manasota Beach Sunday morning was found dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were searching for the diver last seen entering the water from shore, SCSO said. SCSO says detectives are investigating, and no additional details about the diver or the incident have been released at this time.



A diver reported missing off Manasota Beach Sunday morning was found dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities were searching for a diver last seen entering the water from shore on Manasota Beach, SCSO said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the missing diver was located and pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

SCSO says detectives are investigating, and no additional details about the diver or the incident have been released at this time.