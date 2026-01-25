Missing diver found dead in Sarasota County: SCSO
MANASOTA KEY, Fla. - A diver reported missing off Manasota Beach Sunday morning was found dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Authorities were searching for a diver last seen entering the water from shore on Manasota Beach, SCSO said.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the missing diver was located and pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
SCSO says detectives are investigating, and no additional details about the diver or the incident have been released at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.