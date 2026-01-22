Teen killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made: TPD

The Brief A 16-year-old female is dead after a shooting in Tampa early on Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the 8200 block of N 12th St. shortly after 2 a.m. and found the teen dead. Detectives are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.



Tampa police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old female early on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 8200 block of N 12th St. and found the teen dead shortly after 2 a.m.

Detectives are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The teen has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

People with information about the shooting are being asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.