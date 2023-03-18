Chef Tina Yu reveals her recipe for Chinese braised pork

Have you ever been curious about what is in traditional recipe for Chinese braised pork?

Photojournalist, Jason Wright was able to see firsthand how an expert in Chef Tina Yu prepares the dish.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces to a pound of Pork belly (skin on) - cut into 2-3 cm cubes (about 3/4 to 1 inch squares)

2 tablespoons of Oil

Soy sauce (both light and dark) 1 tablespoon light / 1/2 tablespoon dark

Rice wine, 3 tablespoons to full to a cup (to taste) - get a low salt version to cut down on bitterness

1 tablespoon Rock sugar or granulated sugar

Spices, ginger, star-anise and bay leaf (to taste)

2 Cups of Water

INSTRUCTIONS:

1.) Cut the pork belly into cubes.

2.) Place cubes into cold water in a pot - turn on high heat.

Blanch the meat with the water at a full boil, skimming the froth at the surface (impurities cooking off).

Drain and rinse the meat once nice and tan/light brown. Set aside.

3.) In a clean pot/pan, add oil and sugar to begin to create braising sauce. Begin to melt the sugar in the oil.

(Tip: Don't overheat the sugar to avoid bitterness.)

Add browned pork and work the mixture of oil and sugar over the meat until the meat is darker brown.

4.) On low heat, add Rice wine, mixture of light and dark soy sauce, bring to a full boil. Reduce to simmer.

5.) Stir in the chopped spices to taste. Cover and stir occasionally adding water as needed.

6.) Separately boil the 2 cups of water. Add that boiling water to keep the mixture moist and the meat covered as you simmer over medium heat about 45 minutes.

NOTE: Dish is done when pork is fork tender.

If there is too much liquid, turn up the heat, and, uncovered, stir until the sauce is reduced to a glistening glaze over the meat.

Best served as a topping over steamed rice with blanched vegetables on the side (broccoli or bok choy for example).