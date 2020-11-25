Photos show aftermath of hit-and-run crash along U.S. 41

article

Troopers are looking for the driver who lost control of his car before slamming into a parked minivan, a fence, and two power poles before being picked up from the scene by another driver.

According to FHP, the crash happened last Thursday evening. The SUV was heading southbound on U.S. 41 in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, a few blocks north of Causeway Boulevard. Troopers say the driver lost control and veered across U.S. 41, hitting a minivan parked in a yard near Habersham Road.

The SUV then hit a wooden power pole, a fence, then another wooden power pole.

After the crash, a woman pulled up in a black BMW and the SUV driver got into that car and both drove away.

There was no word of any injuries.

Troopers say anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800, *FHP, or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.