Pilot survives after crashing plane outside Spring Hill middle school, sheriff says

Hernando County deputies say a pilot face mechanical issues and crashed just outside a Powell Middle School on Thursday.

The school is located at Powell Road and Barclay Avenue in Spring Hill. In a Facebook video, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the pilot didn't appear to be severely injured.

"When deputies arrived they found the wreckage as well as the pilot who was the only person on board. He doesn’t appear to have any injuries at all. If there are, they are very minor," the sheriff explained. "He apparently had some mechanical problems, was trying to make it to the airport, wasn’t able to."

Sheriff Nienhuis went on to say the pilot was navigating the air with an experiment plane he built in the mid-1980s.

"The pilot did a great job with no hitting any traffic or any buildings," he said. "Unfortunately, it does look like the plane is in pretty bad shape."