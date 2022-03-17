Polk County man arrested in Georgia for killing elderly Auburndale man found in shallow grave

article

Law enforcement agencies in Florida and Georgia helped arrest a man suspected of murdering an elderly Auburndale resident, burying him in a shallow grave, and then fleeing to Georgia in the victim's truck.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it started with the 81-year-old Auburndale man being reported missing back on March 9. The woman who made the report said she had not heard from the victim, who remains unnamed due to Marcy's Law, since March 3.

The woman also told police she already had a suspicion. In a report, PCSO said she told police that 30-year-old David Jesse Williams had been violent in the past, and she was concerned for the elderly victim's safety.

Williams' relationship to the victim was not disclosed. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to reveal more details about the case during a 1:30 p.m. press conference Thursday.

Investigators said they tracked Williams to a home in Hinesville, Georgia, where state and local police helped track him down.

He was reportedly wearing gloves and was cleaning the inside of the victim’s truck when detectives arrived. They said there was blood inside the cab of the truck and a shovel in the truck bed.

Investigators arrested Williams, who later said he used a black rope to choke the victim, who died while in the area of Polk City. Williams moved the body to a shallow grave, where investigators found the victim with the rope still around his neck, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Due to jurisdictional rules, PCSO detectives traveled to Georgia and assumed the investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd praised the law enforcement agencies across two states that partnered to locate and arrest the suspect.

"Partnerships with our fellow law enforcement agencies are vital to the safety of our communities. Auburndale police department officers did an outstanding job investigating the missing person case. Their work led directly to the discovery of Williams as the man who killed our victim. Georgia law enforcement did an outstanding job monitoring the suspect’s movements and finding key evidence in the case, including the location of our victim’s body. By combining our resources, we were able to take a violent criminal off the streets," Judd said in a statement.

Williams has been charged in Polk County with first degree murder, tampering with evidence, and grand theft auto.

Williams was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Auburndale.

Williams was being held in Liberty County, Georgia and will be transferred to Polk County "at a later date."