Pinellas bus driver's positive messages inspire students, creating 'fun-loving space'

As soon as you step onto bus 619, inspirational messages greet you, hanging throughout the school bus.

The inspirational messages also come from the school bus driver, Anthony Burgess.

"You guys want to know something awesome," he asks the bus full of Largo Middle School students over the loudspeaker. "You are," he says.

Burgess started driving the bus last September.

"I just wanted it to be a fun-loving space. So, I said, ‘hey, let's make some quotes and do something positive,’ and they were all for it. And then, of course, each quote being $5 towards our fried chicken party was also a good motivator," Burgess said.

He said he wants to make a positive impact on the students just like his bus drivers and teachers did on him.

"I'm the start and beginning and end of these kids’ day. I don't know what's happening before they get on my bus, but I know what can happen when they get on the bus, so it's going to make me tear up," Burgess said, holding back tears.

The students said they’re feeling the impact.

"When I come [on the bus] in the morning, he's always like, ‘you're awesome,’" eighth grader Ayanna Valiant said. "He always gives us fist bumps and high fives. And at the beginning of the year, I really didn't talk to anyone, but I'm starting to get more included in the bus and talk to people, and I really just think it's really awesome," she said.

"It gives me a confidence boost," eighth grader Leilanie Richardson said. "It makes me feel good. It makes me want to make other people feel good too by spreading the news and saying how they are amazing too," Richardson said.

Burgess said they also sometimes have food parties on Fridays and get Chick-fil-A or food from another restaurant. It’s all in an effort, he said, to create a positive, fun environment for his students.

"Encouraging them to be awesome is something that I needed. I didn't have certain situations growing up where I had great encouragement around me, but it was my teachers. It was my bus driver. It was my mentors that really made me want to come to school. So, I figured if they're excited to get on 619, then maybe they'll show up more often," Burgess said.

Burgess received the Superintendent Standout award earlier this month from Pinellas County Schools. He was also awarded Driver of the Month in January.

