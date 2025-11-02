Pinellas Community rallying to provide support as SNAP benefits lag

The Brief Multiple groups in Pinellas County are coming together to fight hunger. The Pinellas Community Fund donated $150,000 to nine food banks and pantries. The Living Room Restaurant is giving away free lunches.



Millions of people were set to lose access to SNAP benefits on November 1st, but the federal courts put a stop to that benefit freeze.

The Trump Administration says it plans to comply but is seeking legal clarification first.

This is not stopping local communities from rallying to provide food to the most vulnerable.

Zach Feinstein is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Feinstein Group, which owns the Living Room restaurant.

He said no child should ever go hungry.

"Food is a universal right," Feinstein said.

So, Feinstein is stepping up to fill a plate with free bagged lunches for children. No questions asked.

What they're saying:

"The thought of sending my child to school and them not being able to eat there is just, it's gut-wrenching. I don't want anyone to have to experience that," Feinstein said. "And so for us, it was an obvious choice."

The living room has two locations, one in Dunedin and one in Wesley Chappel. Both give out lunches every day.

"However many kids you bring with you, is how many lunches we're going to give you. There's no verification or anything," Feinstein said. "And we have a ham and cheese with fruit and a drink or a PB&J and fruit in a drink."

Big picture view:

The Pinellas Community Fund is also stepping up to make sure people can keep food on the table with a $150,000 donation.

"They are telling us how much they really need the funds, how much lines have grown at organizations, how much the need has grown," said Duggan Cooley, the CEO of the Pinellas County Foundation. "They anticipate even more growth and the number of people needing assistance."

That money will be split between nine food banks and pantries. The goal: purchasing more food or expanding hours to help their local community.

"Our hope also is that we see a number of people in the community reaching out to provide help to connect with organizations and to provide support," Cooley said. "We also hope that this encourages others to do the same."

Experts say if you want to help that monetary donations are the best.

"Food banks and food serving organizations have well-developed systems to be able to purchase food items at way under retail cost," Cooley said.

If you can not give monetarily, donating your time is another great place to start.

