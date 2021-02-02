Pinellas cookie company bakes up tasty messages

Eat Your Words Custom Cookies operates out of a kitchen in Pinellas County. Owner Holly Noah says the company is in the confectionary communications business.

"What that means is that we send alphabet-shaped sugar cookies that spell a message to people all over the country," explained Holly.

Cookie messages send well wishes for occasions like birthdays, promotions, and graduations.

"There is something special about being able to deliver joy in cookie form and that’s what makes this engine run," she continued.

Holly is changing things up for the Super Bowl this weekend. "As soon as the championship game was over, I was like OK, we have to make some sample cookies."

She whipped up a design for Tampa Bay Bucs logo cookies and will be selling them before the big game.

"They’ll be perfect for any kind of event, whether it’s a tailgate party or a backyard party."

LINK: To order some of Holly’s cookies, go to eatyourwordscookies.com