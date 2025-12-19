Florida woman in Santa hat caught on camera stealing toys from donation box: MCSO
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman who may have been trying to look like Santa Claus in a red hat with a white pompom acted more like the Grinch when deputies said she stole toys intended for a needy family.
What we know:
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a woman removed a box of toys from the Barbecue Beer Company in Jensen Beach on December 15.
Surveillance video showed the woman, wearing a Santa hat, sitting at the bar earlier, leaving and dragging a large box of donated toys out of the restaurant.
Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office
When questioned by a patron, deputies said she could be heard saying that she was taking them to a donation center.
The toys, which were intended for a charity drive benefiting a specific needy family through Elev8Hope, never arrived, according to MCSO.
Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office
Investigators said she was not authorized to take the box.
Dig deeper:
Community tipsters helped investigators track down the woman, later identified as 64-year-old Cecilia Josephine Milano.
Deputies said Milano was never asked or tasked with taking the toys for any organization.
She was booked into the Martin County Jail on $2500 bond.
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.