Florida woman in Santa hat caught on camera stealing toys from donation box: MCSO

A Florida woman who may have been trying to look like Santa Claus in a red hat with a white pompom acted more like the Grinch when deputies said she stole toys intended for a needy family.

What we know:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a woman removed a box of toys from the Barbecue Beer Company in Jensen Beach on December 15.

Surveillance video showed the woman, wearing a Santa hat, sitting at the bar earlier, leaving and dragging a large box of donated toys out of the restaurant.

When questioned by a patron, deputies said she could be heard saying that she was taking them to a donation center.

The toys, which were intended for a charity drive benefiting a specific needy family through Elev8Hope, never arrived, according to MCSO.

Investigators said she was not authorized to take the box.

Dig deeper:

Community tipsters helped investigators track down the woman, later identified as 64-year-old Cecilia Josephine Milano.

Deputies said Milano was never asked or tasked with taking the toys for any organization.

She was booked into the Martin County Jail on $2500 bond.