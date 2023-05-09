Pinellas County commissioners to vote on multi-million dollar affordable housing projects

On Tuesday morning, The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners will vote to approve a $12.5 million budget that will go toward four different affordable housing development projects, creating more than 300 new units across St. Petersburg, Lealman, and Ridgecrest.

The projects will include:

The Skyway Lofts 2 on 34th Street South in St. Petersburg: A new construction project consisting of 66 multifamily affordable apartment units serving households earning at or below 80.0% of the area median income. As of 2022, the area's median family income is $82,100.

Burlington Post 2 on Burlington Ave North in St. Pete. This would bring 75 affordable multifamily units for senior citizens at or below 80.0% of the area median income.

Heritage Oaks will be the first phase of the redevelopment of the Rainbow Village Public Housing complex located in the greater Ridgecrest area. This will create 80 multifamily affordable units for seniors who are at or below 60.0% area median income.

An 86-unit new construction development located in the Lealman community redevelopment area. Affordable housing units actually already exist at this location as well as 12 new homes that were built on vacant lots by Habitat for Humanity.

Leaders from across Pinellas County just met at the end of April vowing to find solutions for affordable housing.

The county, along with several of its municipalities, and the planning organization Forward Pinellas signed on to the Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact and launched a housing action plan. They will work with developers and nonprofit groups to create affordable housing over the next ten years.

"If we don’t do something…it’s only going to get worse and the best time to do something was about 15 years ago but this is probably the second best," Largo Mayor Woody Brown said.

"We need to make it a priority and get past the nimby issues and make everybody understand how important it is and actually what affordable housing actually looks like," added St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

According to data from Pinellas County, the average single-family home in Pinellas County is $400,000.

That’s a 63 percent increase over the past five years.

The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in St. Pete, Clearwater, and Largo is between $1400 and $1,600.

St. Pete mayor Ken Welch said this year alone, the city designated more than $40 million to build affordable housing units.

The commission meeting will get started around 9:30 a.m. in Clearwater.