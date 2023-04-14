Pinellas County development being built aims to provide affordable housing to veterans

A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new affordable housing development coming to Pinellas County that's aimed at helping veterans.

The new community in Seminole is called Valor Preserve and will include 64 apartment homes designed in the style of Key West bungalows.

Half of these units will be set aside for those with disabilities, and the entire development at Lake Seminole will favor veterans.

READ: Vietnam veteran helps lift soldiers, first responders spirits on 'Cup of Joe Radio' show

"Having a safe place for a veteran to live when they're having a tough time means they got a home. Means they don’t have to worry. Means they are taken care of. Means they served us, and now we're providing for them," Pinellas County Housing Authority Executive Director Neil Brickfield said.

Brickfield told FOX 13 the units will be "below market rent."

"This is affordable housing for our veterans. Nobody in this facility will pay more than one-third of their income towards rent," Brickfield added.

Construction is expected to be complete by Spring 2024.

MORE: Built to Honor program gifts Army veteran, family new mortgage-free home in Florida

"They gave their all for us," Brickfield said. "It’s the least we can do for them."

The Pinellas County Housing Authority will be releasing application and details early next year. To check for updates on the project, click here.