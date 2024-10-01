Pinellas County death toll rises to 11 after Hurricane Helene: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene's death toll in Pinellas County rose to 11 on Tuesday, just under a week after the storm left behind a trail of destruction on Florida's Gulf coast.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said two more storm-related death's were reported after they previously said nine victims were found in the wake of the major hurricane.

They released the names of all 11 victims Tuesday evening:

Dominic Dewitt, a 60-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach

Joseph Galinski, a 67-year-old from St. Pete Beach

Steven Boelsche, a 95-year-old from Pinellas Park

Donna Fagersten, a 66-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach

Patricia Mikos, an 88-year-old from Dunedin

Aiden Bowles, a 71-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach

Marjorie Havard, a 79-year-old from St. Pete Beach

Francis Wright, a 71-year-old from Madeira Beach

Jerome Waite, an 89-year-old from St. Pete

James Thompson, a 55-year-old from Redington Shores

Rachel Burch, a 37-year-old from Treasure Island

Deputies said all the victims' next of kin have been notified of their deaths.

Ten of the Hurricane Helene related deaths in Pinellas County appeared to be drownings. One of the deaths appears to have happened after an electrical fire that started after water rushed into their home.

PCSO said all of these deaths are continuing to be investigated by the sheriff's office, Indian Shores Police Department, the St. Pete Police Department and the Treasure Island Police Department.

