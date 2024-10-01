Pinellas County death toll rises to 11 after Hurricane Helene: PCSO
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Helene's death toll in Pinellas County rose to 11 on Tuesday, just under a week after the storm left behind a trail of destruction on Florida's Gulf coast.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said two more storm-related death's were reported after they previously said nine victims were found in the wake of the major hurricane.
They released the names of all 11 victims Tuesday evening:
- Dominic Dewitt, a 60-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach
- Joseph Galinski, a 67-year-old from St. Pete Beach
- Steven Boelsche, a 95-year-old from Pinellas Park
- Donna Fagersten, a 66-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach
- Patricia Mikos, an 88-year-old from Dunedin
- Aiden Bowles, a 71-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach
- Marjorie Havard, a 79-year-old from St. Pete Beach
- Francis Wright, a 71-year-old from Madeira Beach
- Jerome Waite, an 89-year-old from St. Pete
- James Thompson, a 55-year-old from Redington Shores
- Rachel Burch, a 37-year-old from Treasure Island
Deputies said all the victims' next of kin have been notified of their deaths.
Ten of the Hurricane Helene related deaths in Pinellas County appeared to be drownings. One of the deaths appears to have happened after an electrical fire that started after water rushed into their home.
PCSO said all of these deaths are continuing to be investigated by the sheriff's office, Indian Shores Police Department, the St. Pete Police Department and the Treasure Island Police Department.
