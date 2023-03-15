Pinellas County deputy fired following DUI arrest

article

A former deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is facing DUI charges after running a red light early Wednesday morning.

According to PCSO, officers with the Clearwater Police Department pulled over a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck after it drove through a red light at Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard shortly after 2:15 a.m.

Police say the truck was being driven by 45-year-old Rickey Rogers, an off-duty deputy with PCSO.

According to CPD, Rogers failed the field sobriety tests he agreed to perform. Officers added that he refused to submit to a breath sample.

Rogers was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence.

PCSO says Rogers was hired by the agency on July 12, 2004, and worked as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau.

Rogers was fired after his arrest, which is consistent with PCSO policy.