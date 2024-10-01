Pinellas County deputy seriously injured in crash involving tanker truck on Pasco County road

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Pinellas County deputy suffered serious injuries while on duty in an early morning crash involving a tanker truck in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the deputy's marked patrol vehicle hit an AmeriGas Propane tanker truck that was backing into a driveway off Hudson Avenue in Shady Hills shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the deputy's Chevy Tahoe ended up under the tanker truck's trailer, which was across both lanes of the road at the time of the crash.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the deputy, a 32-year-old man whose name has not been released, went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tanker truck was not hurt.

