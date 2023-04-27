Pinellas County drag strip hopes to curb illegal street racing

The Showtime Drag Strip and Speedway off of Ulmerton Rd. allows drivers with a need for speed to scratch their itch in a safe, controlled, and legal way.

"They can drift. They can go down the drag strip. You can pick your buddy and run beside him, time it. You can race each other or you can race the clock and compare time slips. You get all of that here, and it’s safe, EMTs, no tickets," said Robert Yoho, Showtime’s owner.

Law enforcement agencies have been cracking down on reckless driving and illegal street racing.

Last weekend, the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 69 people for street racing.

"Maybe it’ll open some people’s eyes to where they can actually go where they can do that stuff safely," said Dodge Calbert, a semi-professional race car driver.

Showtime is open to all ages, and all types of cars.

Kids were racing in go-karts on the speedway Wednesday afternoon.

