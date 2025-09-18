Pinellas County finalizes budget, cuts funding for Creative Pinellas

The Brief Pinellas County commissioners approved a budget that eliminates more than $1 million in funding for Creative Pinellas. The arts agency has been the county’s designated arts organization since 2011. Creative Pinellas leaders said they will pursue other grants and fundraising to keep programs alive.



Earlier this month, Pinellas County commissioners voted 5-2 to cut more than $1 million from Creative Pinellas. The non-profit has supported public art, murals, gallery exhibits and installations across the county for nearly 15 years.

Thursday night, though, the commission formally approved the final budget.

RELATED: 'Creative Pinellas' at risk as county considers cutting funding

What they're saying:

Pinellas Commission Chair Brian Scott emphasized the decision wasn’t about dismissing the arts, but about shifting how dollars are spent.

"It’s incredibly impactful," he said of local arts, adding that funding should focus on tourism-related grants rather than helping artists "pay bills."

The other side:

Creative Pinellas leaders and artists said they’ll now seek other ways to sustain their work.

READ: Toys for Tots Pinellas County hopes community can step up with new warehouse: 'Near and dear to my heart'

"We make sure we are being good stewards to leverage the county funding to do even greater work," said Margaret Murray, the CEO for Creative Pinellas.

"We will be working on fundraising … it’s just retooling," said Doreen Moore, a board member for Creative Pinellas.

"The defunding of the agency was a poor choice … still, it was important to speak from the heart," said Mitzi Gordon, an artist with the non-profit.

The backstory:

Creative Pinellas has played a visible role in shaping the county’s cultural identity. Its projects range from murals and crosswalk art to installations at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and sand sculptures on local beaches.