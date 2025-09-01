'Creative Pinellas' at risk as county considers cutting funding

The Brief Pinellas County commissioners are considering cutting funding to Creative Pinellas, the non-profit behind murals, sculptures and public art across the county. The group said it was caught off guard by the proposal, which surfaced during last week’s budget hearing. A final decision could come at the next county budget meeting, set for Thursday at 6 p.m.



Pinellas County commissioners are considering cutting funding to Creative Pinellas. The proposal came up during last week's budget hearing.

Local perspective:

Creative Pinellas has served as Pinellas County’s designated arts organization since 2011, partially using county funds to support public art projects, grants for local artists and arts tourism marketing in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

The non-profit operates with nine full-time staff and part-time gallery workers. It hosts galleries at both St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and its Largo headquarters. Last year, the group distributed nearly $225,000 in grants to local artists.

Funding from the County comes primarily from the county’s tourism bed tax ($861,000), the general fund ($156,000) and the transportation fund ($36,000).

What they're saying:

Pinellas County Commission Chair Brian Scott questioned the agency’s value, suggesting its funding instead be shifted toward a new competitive grant program for arts tourism.

"Quite honestly, I have struggled since I’ve become a commissioner to really understand what they’re bringing to the table," Scott said during the meeting.

Creative Pinellas CEO Margaret Murray pushed back, noting the non-profit receives just 0.004% of the county’s operating budget.

"Having art in a community is such a motivator," Murray said. "It’s not only beauty, it really enhances quality of life."

Scott stated the non-profit receives 90% of its funding from the county, but Murray said its only 50%. The rest comes from state-awarded grants and fundraising.

Local artists argue the agency is vital to their livelihood. Heather Rippert called the proposal "disheartening, upsetting, frustrating."

What's next:

A group of artists plans to attend the county’s next budget meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m., where funding decisions for Creative Pinellas could be finalized.