Pinellas County football coach arrested after 3-month relationship with 14-year-old girl: Deputies

The Brief A Pinellas County football coach was arrested on Tuesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to deputies. Reginald Seay is facing one count of harmful communication to a minor. Deputies said he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.



A Pinellas County football coach was arrested on Tuesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to deputies.

Football coach arrested

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they received information identifying Reginald Seay, 39, as the one having an inappropriate relationship with the 14-year-old girl. He was a volunteer football coach for Tarpon Springs Jr. Spongers when he met the victim, who was 13 years old at the time, on the football field.

Detectives said Seay spent more than three months texting the 14-year-old girl, sending her sexually explicit messages and even exposing himself to her over FaceTime. He even told the teen to delete their text messages, because the conversations could "put him in jail," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said they arrested Seay at his Clearwater home on Tuesday and took him to PCSO's Largo headquarters, where he admitted to the allegations during an interview.

Seay is now facing one count of harmful communication to a minor. Deputies said he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Active investigation

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and Pinellas County deputies are urging anyone with information related to this case to contact Corporal K. McKee at (727) 582-5827.