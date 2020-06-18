Pinellas County high school graduates will have an 'abbreviated' in-person ceremony this summer
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas County schools will get a high school graduation after all, but it won't be a traditional ceremony.
"Abbreviated" ceremonies have been scheduled at Spectrum Field from July 7-10 and graduates can invite up to four guests. School officials are calling it a "walking ceremony," and no seats will be provided.
Guests can take photos of their graduates on stage with their principal, and can reunite with the graduates off-stage and exit the field -- all while maintaining social distancing.
Ceremonies will also be streamed live and recorded. Video messages from principals and student leaders were pre-recorded and will air during the ceremony.
Graduates and guests will be asked self-screening questions before the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, diplomas will be handed out in a drive-thru lane at Clearwater High School.
The ceremony schedule is:
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Tarpon Springs HS: 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Pinellas Park HS: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Countryside HS: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Osceola HS: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Seminole HS: 7:00 a.m. -9:00 a.m.
East Lake HS: 10:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Lakewood HS: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Clearwater HS: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Boca Ciega HS: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
St. Petersburg HS: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Northeast HS: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Palm Harbor HS: 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 10, 2020
Gibbs HS: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Largo HS: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Dixie HS: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Dunedin HS: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.