Pinellas County high school graduates will have an 'abbreviated' in-person ceremony this summer

Pinellas County schools will get a high school graduation after all, but it won't be a traditional ceremony.

"Abbreviated" ceremonies have been scheduled at Spectrum Field from July 7-10 and graduates can invite up to four guests. School officials are calling it a "walking ceremony," and no seats will be provided.

Guests can take photos of their graduates on stage with their principal, and can reunite with the graduates off-stage and exit the field -- all while maintaining social distancing.

Ceremonies will also be streamed live and recorded. Video messages from principals and student leaders were pre-recorded and will air during the ceremony.

Graduates and guests will be asked self-screening questions before the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, diplomas will be handed out in a drive-thru lane at Clearwater High School.

The ceremony schedule is: