Pinellas County completes first home repairs through $813M hurricane recovery program: Here's how to apply

The Brief Martha Cannon’s Tarpon Springs home is the first to be repaired through the county’s People First Hurricane Recovery Program. Funded by an $813 million federal grant, the program assists residents recovering from Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton. Pinellas County officials are urging more residents to apply, noting that thousands more can still be helped by the available funds.



Walking into Martha Cannon’s Tarpon Springs home, the scars of the 2024 hurricane seasons are finally gone.

The backstory:

After dealing with water-stained ceilings and damaged drywall from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Cannon says her house doesn’t just feel repaired — it feels new.

"It’s even better," Cannon said. "My walls are painted. My things are clean. I don't have to look at the rain signs on the ceilings anymore."

Cannon’s home marks a milestone for Pinellas County. It is the first completed project under the People First Hurricane Recovery Program. Over the course of just one week, crews replaced doors, repaired drywall and fixed extensive water damage throughout her residence.

Multimillion-dollar lifeline

The program is fueled by $813 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grant is specifically designed to help residents who were impacted by Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton.

The assistance is broad, covering home repairs and reconstruction, reimbursement for previous repairs, support for lost income or storm-related expenses, homebuyer assistance for those displaced and more.

Courtesy: Pinellas County

For Cannon, the program was a last resort. Like many others, she found herself stuck after being denied by FEMA and struggling with an uncooperative insurance company.

"Just do it because it is a wonderful program," Cannon urged other homeowners. "I can't say more about it. Everybody needs to know about it."

While more than 8,000 residents have applied since the portal opened in October, Pinellas County Commission Chair Dave Eggers says the program has the capacity to help thousands more.

"Everybody has a story," Eggers said. "Each situation is different, and there's a program available just about to anybody who had a particular problem," Eggers said. "We're not getting enough applications. We'll keep working to get that messaging out so that folks understand that's what the money is for."

How to apply

The online application, along with information on income qualifications and required documents, is available here.

You can also apply in-person, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100, Clearwater

5000 Park Street, Suite 4, St. Petersburg

Case managers can also be reached at 727-606-3307 during the same hours.

Courtesy: Pinellas County

While this program covers Pinellas County, St. Petersburg residents are ineligible for this specific county fund. This is because the city of St. Pete received its own separate federal funding to manage a similar recovery program for its residents.

What's next:

Additional help for small businesses and nonprofits, as well as investments in local infrastructure, will be announced at a future date.