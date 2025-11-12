Pinellas County lawmaker pushes to repeal policy allowing charter schools to share space on public campuses

The Brief State Sen. Darryl Rouson is pushing legislation to reverse a new law allowing "Schools of Hope" charter operators to occupy space in under-capacity public schools at district expense. The move follows backlash from an increasing number of parents, teachers and school board members across Florida, one of whom called the law a "hostile takeover" of community schools. Supporters, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, say the law provides more options for students in low-performing schools, while critics argue it prioritizes profit over education.



A Pinellas County lawmaker is moving to roll back Florida’s new "Schools of Hope" expansion, calling it a chaotic and unfair policy that forces public schools to share space with state-approved charter school operators, while taxpayers foot the bill.

Beginning this week, charter school networks classified as Schools of Hope can begin applying to co-occupy space in public schools across the state.

What we know:

Under a rule adopted in September by the Florida Board of Education, charter operators classified as "Schools of Hope" can move into public schools with low enrollment for free. Districts are required to provide services such as transportation, food and custodial support, covering those costs out of their own budgets.

That rule sparked backlash after Mater Academy, a Miami-based charter network, sent letters to dozens of public schools across the state declaring intent to "co-locate" on their campuses.

Sarasota County School Board member Liz Barker said the outreach felt like a direct assault on local control.

"That is a hostile takeover of community-owned property," Barker said.

At Sarasota’s Wilkinson Elementary School, parents say the uncertainty has been overwhelming.

The district initially considered closing the school to avoid a charter takeover but instead voted to convert Wilkinson into a K-8 campus.

Parent Jody Osceola said families feel caught in the crossfire.

"Our children need to be put first, not these out-of-state billionaires coming in to run a corporate charter school," Osceola said.

What they're saying:

Sen. Rouson said the growing outrage among parents and educators prompted him to draft legislation to repeal the law.

"It created a firestorm," Rouson said. "We’ve been hearing from people all across the state."

Rouson emphasized that his proposal is not anti-charter but aims to prevent districts from being forced to subsidize private operators.

"I’m not against charter schools," he said. "I’m against utilizing space at the expense of others."

Barker agreed, accusing lawmakers of crafting the rule to benefit political donors, some of whom lobbied for the law change.

"This takeover really has nothing to do with academic outcomes," she said. "It doesn’t have to do with school choice. It has to do with profit and control."

The other side:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed "Schools of Hope" as an innovative solution for families in struggling districts. The Florida Department of Education and state board members did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

"Schools of Hope wouldn’t be necessary if the public school system had done its job," State Board of Education member Esther Byrd said in September.

A spokesperson for Mater Academy, which reported $314 million in revenue last year, released a statement on behalf of Roberto Blach, president of Mater:

"In response to recent rule changes made by the Florida Legislature regarding the Schools of Hope Building Utilization program, Mater Academy submitted letters of interest in accordance with the updated rule. For more than 25 years, Mater has been committed to expanding access to high-quality, tuition-free public education, and this pathway aligns directly with our mission and with the broader parental choice movement in Florida. As a state-designated High Performing Charter School System, and with recognition from Stanford University’s CREDO for closing the achievement gap, Mater Academy has a proven record of delivering results for students. Our goal through this process is to increase access for families and bring students back into the classroom. We look forward to continuing to work with school districts across the state, as we have for decades, to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed."

What's next:

Rouson’s proposal faces an uncertain path in Tallahassee, where Republican leaders have largely supported expanding charter access.