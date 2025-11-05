School system responds to commission postponing decision on proposed tax increase

The Brief The Polk County School Board has requested that the county permit voters to weigh in on their proposed "School Board Millage Tax." During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners postponed their vote until January, citing the need for the school district to explain why the funds are necessary. Superintendent Fred Heid expressed disappointment with the decision.



Polk County commissioners are postponing their decision on whether to allow voters to decide on a proposed school property millage tax increase. If approved, this millage question would appear on next year's November General Election ballot.

The Polk County School Board has requested that the county permit voters to weigh in on their proposed "School Board Millage Tax."

By the numbers:

If passed, it would impose an additional 1.0 mill tax annually. For the average homeowner in Polk County, this would result in an increase of $259.42 in property taxes per year.

In total, it is projected to generate approximately $80 million:

Of this, charter schools would receive 18% or $13.6 million.

The remaining $66.4 million will be spent as follows:

80% or $53.1 million: school-based staff retention and recruitment bonuses

20% or $13.2 million: special program supports for fine/performing arts, school safety and security, workforce development/career and technical education, early childhood development

The backstory:

During Tuesday's meeting, some county commissioners expressed disagreement with the millage.

"The people have to understand it's not coming from the county commissioners," said Martha Santiago, Commissioner, District 4. "In fact, for the last three years, we have decreased the millage rate for our citizens."

Commissioner Bill Braswell suggested amending a half-cent sales tax as an alternative method to raise the money.

The timing of this is horrible," said Bill Braswell, Commissioner, District 3. "This thing is going to be sitting on the ballot, and the next referendum to be voted on is to abolish property taxes in some form. I don't know what they're thinking; I think it's a terrible idea."

Commissioners postponed their vote until January, citing the need for the school district to explain why the funds are necessary.

In a statement to FOX 13, Superintendent Fred Heid expressed disappointment with the decision.

He stated, in part, "Bottom line, the Florida Legislature decided a county commission must perform the purely ministerial task of setting a referendum for a public vote when directed by a school board. The simple fact is the Polk Board of County Commissioners must call for the referendum."

Heid added, "Despite their individual preferences, I expect the commissioners to honor their constitutional and statutory obligations by allowing voters the opportunity to consider the issue."

What's next:

If this resolution were to be approved by county commissioners and voters, it would go into effect beginning July 2027 and run until June 2031.