Pinellas County scammers posing as animal control officers, demanding cash for fake pet surgeries

The Brief Pinellas County phone spoofing : Scammers are spoofing caller IDs to look like official county phone numbers to target local pet owners. Fake emergency surgeries : Imposters claim a lost pet is undergoing emergency surgery and demand immediate payment over the phone. Protect your money : Pinellas County Animal Services will never demand payment over the phone for emergency medical treatments.



Pinellas County officials are warning residents to hang up on callers posing as emergency animal control officers demanding immediate phone payments.

Pinellas County scam

What we know:

Scammers are spoofing official caller IDs to look exactly like a Pinellas County phone number, according to Pinellas County Animal Services Director Jennifer Renner. The scammers call residents claiming their lost pet is undergoing emergency surgery under anesthesia and demand immediate payment over the phone.

Animal Services officials made it clear that they do not demand money over the phone.

"When we take in your pet, if your pet is lost or stray, we're going to bring them into the facility," Renner said. "We're going to stabilize them. We are going to make sure they have pain management if they need it, and our first goal is to find the family. So, once we find the family, we are going to ask you to come to the shelter, identify your pet. And everything we do is going to be primarily in person whenever possible. We're not going to ask you for money over the phone if your pet is undergoing some kind of emergency treatment."

Emotional pet scams

What they're saying:

The scam targets the deep emotional bonds people have with their animals.

"I feel angry that people are preying on something so emotional like a pet who is part of your family," Renner said.

Protect your wallet

What you can do:

If you ever feel uncomfortable about a call regarding a lost pet, officials urge you to hang up immediately. You should call Pinellas County Animal Services back directly through their verified phone number or contact local law enforcement to report the incident.