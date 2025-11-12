Florida man indicted for sexual battery on children could face death penalty: ‘True evil’

The Brief On Wednesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the state will seek the death penalty against a man who is accused of sexually battering children. A good Samaritan reported seeing child porn with a very young child on Nathan Holmberg's cellphone and notified authorities. The state attorney general added that there are additional victims and other charges will likely be filed in other counties.



On Wednesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the state will seek the death penalty against a man who is accused of sexually battering children.

On Monday, Nathan Holmberg was indicted by a grand jury for child sex battery.

"This evidence shows that he engaged in sex abuse with a three-year-old. Not only did he engage in these horrific physical acts, but he also filmed them. There are at least five or six victims out there," Uthmeier stated.

The backstory:

A good Samaritan reported seeing child porn with a very young child on Nathan Holmberg's cellphone and notified authorities.

Detectives say that Holmberg worked as a babysitter or a nanny during the time of the alleged abuse.

READ: Attorneys for Florida man accused of killing Gulfport teen he met on dating app wants Grindr records

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said he believes that over 50 of the pictures and videos contained capital sexual battery acts on three of the eight victims. He says that over 80 of the pictures and images showed the suspect touching the five other victims in an inappropriate way.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The victims are between the ages of three and 10. A majority are between four and eight years old. 30 additional devices were found at Holmberg’s home.

"The evidence shows hundreds of files of photos and videos of other child pornographic images," Uthmeier said. "Again, this is not an individual who can be rehabilitated. It is someone who needs to face the ultimate form of justice."

Dig deeper:

Holmberg was arrested in 2012 in the Jacksonville area for a similar offense. Detectives say that the arrest affidavit matched what they saw on the video that the good Samaritan brought in.

READ: Is a new stimulus payment coming? November 2025 IRS direct deposit fact check

He was arrested for capital sexual battery at the time, but he ended up pleading guilty to child abuse. He was sentenced to five years probation.

He was not designated as a sexual offender or a sexual predator.

What's next:

The state attorney general added that there are additional victims and other charges will likely be filed in other counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.