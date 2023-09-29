Pinellas County tailor accused of inappropriately touching a teenager

article

A tailor from Bellair Bluffs has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct after deputies say he inappropriately touched a teenage girl.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating after a 14-year-old girl reported that Petru Veresan, 72, touched her inappropriately numerous times while at Peter's Tailor Shop, located at 778 Indian Rocks Road in Belleair Bluffs.

Detectives say the victim told them Veresan, the owner of Peter’s Tailor Shop, also made inappropriate sexual comments to her about wanting to have sex with her.

The victim told detectives that these incidents did not just occur while Veresan was tailoring her clothing.

Detectives say Veresan admitted to possibly touching the victim inappropriately while tailoring clothing for her.

Anyone with information on this case or who may be a victim is asked to call Detective Kara Yakes at 727-582-6611 or by email at kyakes@pcsonet.com.

