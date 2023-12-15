Pinellas County tech company sees promising future with electric boats

article

Former Tesla executive John Vo and his tech company, Blue Innovations Group are putting the focus on electric boats with the launch of their 30-foot flagship model, R30.

Vo said the range is about 100 miles.

"We're going to have the offshore version going to be 200 miles in the near future," said Vo.

The smart boat can hold up to 12 people and Vo said it's equipped for versatility.

"It could serve as a remote office because it comes with internet. It comes with a kitchen that you can cook, you can livestream, all that stuff. Eventually with the software development, it will be able to drive itself. Autonomous driving," said Vo.

It also comes with a karaoke machine.

"Only the sound of the water and the wind, you know, no engine. You can sing away," explained Vo.

The estimated purchase price is $300,000.

"The boat will pay for itself. It does that over time because a normal boat has a schedule maintenance such as oil change and all that stuff. The fuel cost for our boat could be zero because you don't have a gas tank," shared Vo.

He is hoping the sale of these boats will help fund his bigger vision of one day creating smart homes that aren't high cost.

"One of the fundamental things that's holding back humanity right now is housing. And, you know, we think we can fix that. We can solve that. Maybe it'll take a while, but we've got to start somewhere," said Vo.

And he said there's no better place to revolutionize the boating industry than the Sunshine State.

"Florida is the number one state for the boat market. The biggest boat market in the state and probably in the world. So that's naturally, that's where we should come. But we believe the Tampa Bay area is about the future," said Vo.

