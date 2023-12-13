RumFish Grill gives guest an under the sea view from its 33,000 gallon aquarium

You can dive into a dining adventure beneath the sea at RumFish Grill in St. Pete Beach.

The unique dining experience is located at RumFish Beach Resort, and it allows patrons to savor meals surrounded by diverse marine life that inhabits the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay. It's a panoramic under sea view in a 33,000 gallon aquarium that was featured and built on the Animal Planet show "Tanked."

It gives guests a memorable evening and an educational opportunity to discover the ecosystem of Tampa Bay's coastal waters.

"It’s one of the things that we pride ourselves on – sharing these animals with locals and guests. We also have an opportunity to share a bit about their biology, conservation efforts, and requirements, both locally and abroad," said Zachary Ostroff, the aquarium curator at RumFish Grill.

RumFish Grill also offers visitors a chance to explore the inner workings of its aquarium.

Patrons can book a behind-the-scenes tour to witness the dedication and effort required to maintain this aquatic marvel. Those seeking a more immersive encounter can participate in RumFish Grill’s snorkel program, which allows them to plunge into the tank and swim alongside the vibrant array of marine species that call this colossal aquarium home.