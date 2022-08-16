Pinellas deputies: East Lake High student, 15, claims school shooting threat was a 'joke'

Pinellas County deputies said they tracked down a school shooting threat at East Lake High to a 15-year-old student, who told them he was joking when he sent the message.

The teen was arrested Monday night. According to deputies, the 15-year-old student sent the message, which discussed a shooting and bomb detonation at the high school. The student who received the message shared a screenshot on Snapchat to alert other students, investigators said.

Deputies said they contacted the teen at his home, "where he admitted to sending the message, but told deputies the threat was a joke."

They said the teen did not have access to any firearms or explosive devices. Deputies do not believe there is a threat to the school.

The 15-year-old faces a charge of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.